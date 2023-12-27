South-West loses dogged fighter, courageous leader, Makinde mourns Akeredolu

By Biodun Busari

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of his colleague, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a brother.

Makinde paying tribute to Akeredolu said he worked for peace, prosperity, and progress of the South-West, adding that the region “has lost a dogged fighter and courageous leader.”

The Oyo governor also said Aketi would be hugely missed for his unwavering struggle which birthed Amotekun.

Makinde made these known in a statement on his X on Wednesday hours after Akeredolu died.

“I received with great sadness the news of the death of my brother, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman, the South-West Governors’ Forum. I condole with his wife and children as well as the Government and people of Ondo State over this sad loss,” Makinde wrote.

“In Aketi, South-West has lost a dogged fighter and courageous leader who worked hard for the peace, prosperity and progress of the region.

“I have also lost a worthy co-fighter for the South-West cause because we were both at the vanguard of the struggle, which birthed the South-West Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

“Aketi’s fervent and unrelenting stance on issues that border on South-West’s regional integration and progress is a lesson for leaders. He will be sorely missed.

“Rest well, my dear brother and may the good Lord be with everyone you left behind.”