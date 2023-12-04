South African base Zimbabwean Sigauke bags honorary Doctorate degree, award

The event which took place at the Prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel Abuja FCT Nigeria witnessed notable Distinguished Personalities from across different continents, particularly the African Continent.

Mandy was honored with An Honorary Doctorate Degree PhD from Prowess University Delaware USA as a Doctor of Philosophy in Entrepreneurship Development.

She also Bagged the Prestigious Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards as Africa’s Leading Female Technocrat of the Year 2023.

The Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions, and NGOs who have demonstrated making governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organisations.

The Awards highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in 3 major streams. They include Government & Politics, Corporate Sector, and Social Sector & Philanthropy.

“The 2023 Edition with the “Theme: Repositioning Good Governance Mentality in Africa For Global Impact” Featured Notable Personalities as Facilitators in Keynote and Panel Session.

“The awards are premiere topnotch awards programme that highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in three major areas of government and politics,

Mandy Sigauke is a philanthropist at heart and by design strives enthusiastically, to empower women generally and young ladies in particular.



Despite being a businesswoman, she holds the following degrees and certificates:

Master’s in business administration, Post-grad Diploma in Business Management, Bachelor’s degree in International Relations, Certificate in Grooming and Etiquette, She is a certified Business and Life Coach

Neurolinguistic practitioner, She is a certified wedding events planner,Events designer, She is an Executive Director of, Pinnacle Business and Beauty Academy, Mansig Events, Mansig Boutiques, Mansig Spa.



This phenomenal woman is also the host and founder of the She Millionaire Ladies Business Movement.

Mandy is passionate about personal development and shares tips about life and business on her page and channel Embrace Your Vision With Mandy Sigauke.

Mandy has a burden to improve the quality of lives of women through great philanthropic work apart from rendering her excellent intellectual services to those in need such as becoming a benefactor to many students including those at tertiary level. Her unwavering commitment and financial support to Ngwane Children’s is worth noting.



Some of Mandy’s attributes include being meticulous on crucial matters and focusses on elegance and delivering excellence. Moreover, she leaves no stone unturned to achieve target goals. Hence, what she touches turns into Gold thereby delivering beyond expectations.



Mandy is ever ready to conquer and she grabs every slightest opportunity that enables her to dispense her much needed quality services. As a woman of valour, she does not compromise on physical appearance and general image. This can be attested by her fearlessness to engage in any beneficial activity despite potential stumbling blocks. She goes by the motto: NOTHING GREAT WAS ACHIEVED WITHOUT ENTHUSIASM.With Mandy, “What you see is what you get” in her quest to inspire in order to aspire.