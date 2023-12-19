Soun: Sheathe your sword or face govt wrath – Makinde tells contestants in court

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged contestants for the stool of Soun to withdraw their cases in court and support the new Soun, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III.

Makinde, who made the call during the inauguration earlier on Tuesday, stated that, as the governor of the state, he won’t hesitate to fight those who fail to adhere to his call.

He also stated that he hopes all court cases will be withdrawn by weekend.

His words: “This is for the people who contested the throne with Kabiyesi. As of last week, some of you were still in court, moving with a court order. The contestation for the throne is behind us, and I’m looking forward to those in court withdrawing their court cases by the end of the week as a show of love for Ogbomoso land.

“Let me remind you that in this Oyo state, some took their king to court, and after 20 years of going all the way to the Supreme Court, the king was dethroned. As of today, both the dethroned king, the individuals who took him to court, and the people have benefited from anything.

“So, the people fighting should stop forthwith. If they choose not to adhere to this, as the executive governor of Oyo State, I’ll fight to ensure peace and progress for Ogbomoso land by ensuring that everything the government has to fight them, I will use it.