Song dedicated to late Archbishop Idahosa set for release Dec 9

By Emem Idio

A song, Fire In My Bone, dedicated to Archbishop Benson Idahosa of blessed memory and composed and produced by Evangelist (Dr) Bannerman Embiowei, is to be presented to the public on December 9th.

Archbishop Idahosa is regarded as the first-ever archbishop of the Pentecostalism movement in Nigeria.

The presentation will take place at the All Nations for Christ Bible Institute, Port Harcourt, Rivers State during the graduation ceremony of the institution, to be hosted by the alumni of the school.

Some guests expected to grace the occasion include, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Pastor David Ibeyomie, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, Bishop WT Iwo, Bishop Goody Ogawama, Apostle Frank Aikins, Apostle Eugene Ugo, Pastor George Izunwa, among others.

The composer and producer, Evangelist Bannermen in a statement said Fire In My Bone is the first to be dedicated to Archbishop Idahosa, and described him as a torchbearer and carrier of fire in his bone which he took to all the nations of the world from the City of Benin in Edo State.

He said after the public presentation, it will be taken to the spiritual head of Church of God for a public presentation at the church headquarters in Benin-City, Edo State.

Bannerman said: “He was the voice of the church and the father of the likes of Davy Oyedepo, Pa Adeboye and other great men of our time. This song is the first to be dedicated to this saint Archbishop Benson Idahosa.”