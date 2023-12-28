Soludo signs 2024 budget into law

Gov. Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has assented to the 2024 appropriation one month after it was presented before the state House of Assembly.

The budget of N410.1 billion was themed “Changing Gears: The Transformation Agenda Begins”.

The signing ceremony was done in a closed door at the Governor’s Lodge in the presence of some officials including Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the deputy governor, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, Speaker, State House of Assembly, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget.

The governor said his administration was committed to implementing the budget.

Soludo stressed the necessity of addressing socio-economic needs by investing in vital projects like the new cities of Awka and Onitsha.

He thanked stakeholders involved in the budgeting process, including members of the executive council, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, and the general public for their valuable input.

He specially commended the Anambra House of Assembly for their swift and diligent work in reviewing and approving the budget.

“This year, we set a record. A draft budget was sent to the House of Assembly early last month, and today, it’s been passed into law.

“This speed and efficiency demonstrates the commitment of both the executive and legislative arms of government to moving Anambra forward,” he said.

He assured to work for the people of Anambra as promised in his manifesto, adding that the budget would provide a good guide for the transformation that would begin across Anambra by January next year.