Sokoto Gov Aliyu presents N270.1 BN budget for 2024 fiscal year

Gov Aliyu Ahmed of Sokoto State

By Musa Ubandawaki

Sokoto State Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto presented a budget proposal of N270.1 billion for the 2024 fiscal year to the State Assembly on Friday, with the education sector having the highest allocation of N42.8 billion.

The health sector accordingly got over N31 billion, with capital expenditure attracting N172.2 billion and recurrent gulps over N98 billion.

Presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Hope and Resilience for Infrastructural Development,” the governor said the incoming year would focus primarily on the administration’s nine-point smart agenda to ensure the economic prosperity of the state through the execution of human-oriented projects that would open new horizons for the citizens of the state.

Dr Aliyu explained that the budget was driven by the reflection of the views of the people of the state, hence the need for the administration to be focused with determination for the benefit of all.

“We will do everything humanly possible to transform all sectors for the state’s economic growth.”

“The year under review was fast and challenging, occasioned by insecurity and an economic downturn, and despite all that, our administration has made some landmark achievements in sanitising the metropolis by evacuating refuse, repairing and rehabilitating township roads, paying salaries, and renovating and beautifying entry points to the government house.

“The banditry is fast giving way, and my administration will place emphasis on measures aimed at protecting citizens in the state by strengthening responsive synergy with security agencies.”

“We will support their course of security agencies with necessary equipment and logistics, such as vehicles, among others.”

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, while receiving the budget proposal, commended the governor for the timely presentation, assuring that the budget will receive the necessary blessing in order to brace the administration’s desire to achieve its nine-point smart agenda with ease.

“We will also ensure a harmonious and smooth working partnership for the governor to sustain the tempo of hard work for the benefit of our dear state,” he stressed.

However, dignitaries in attendance included the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; former Speaker of the State Assembly, Lawali Labbo Margai; former minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; and former deputy governor, Abdullahi Chiso Dattijo.