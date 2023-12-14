Sokoto APC Senator empowers youths, students with N50m

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto: The Senator representing Sokoto East, Senator Ibrahim Lamido on Thursday empowered no fewer than 1,000 youths and Students with N50,000 each as part of his Education trust Fund Initiative.

The 1,000 beneficiaries were drawn from Isa, Sabon Birni, Gada, Goronyo, Wurno, Rabah, Illela and Gwadabawa Local Government Areas where he represent at the national Assembly.

In his welcome address, the Illela local government APC Chairman and Chairman forum of Sokoto state APC Chairmen Alhaji Muhammadu Sarkin Alaru Illela urged beneficiaries of the trust fund to utilise the money for the purpose it was provided for, adding that it was in line with the senator’s vision to alleviate sufferings and economic hardships bedeviling Youths and students in the area.

He said initially, Senator Lamido supported the beneficiaries with lots of packages as a starter packs to boost their moral.

Senator Ibrahim Lamido who was represented by APC Chairman Illela local Government Alhaji Muhammadu Sarkin Alaru, revealed that, he was always worried with the higher rate of Youths unemployment in the state, knowing fully the consequences of idleness in the society.

The Senator further said, the programme was geared towards eradicating poverty and empowering Youths and students in Sokoto East to have access to education and as well improve their economic well beings.

According to him each of the 1000 beneficiaries would received N50,000 as grants to further their education and chosen enterprises.

“This has been the tradition of Senator Lamido’s politics of empowering people even before he was elected as senator of the federal republic”.

He said the education trust Fund is part of the senator Lamido’s empowerment program and constituency project initiative.

“It is one among many such projects that, the senator has come up with, that include building schools, mosques, Clinics and rural electrification projects.”

Also Speaking, Zannan Goronyo an APC stalwart in the area lauded the efforts of Senator Lamido, adding that he is one of the few senators in the country that promote empowerment Initiative to their constituents.

“Our presence as APC chieftains from Sokoto East Senatorial zone is to witness the disbursement programme being organised by the distinguished Senator. “We are going to witness disbursement of the cash component to 1,000 youths and students in Sokoto East Senatorial District, “each beneficiary will benefit with N50,000 each.”

He urged beneficiaries to use the sum to further their education and business enterprises for their own good, their families and their communities.

“I want to assure all of you here that the distinguished Senator is doing his best to ensure that Youths in the Senatorial District became self reliant”.

We have a record that the distinguished Senator, over the years, has distributed materials and cash with a view to see that our youths became educationally empowered, gainfully employed and self contentment.

” I am convinced senator Lamido is capable of representing the zone at the National Assembly, I urge APC supporters to rally round the senator in quest develop the zone.

The president of the Sokoto East students Association Comrade Daniyalu Bello Mai lafiya while commenting on the students empowerment, commended the senator the gesture.

He said he is optimistic, the grants would impact positively to the educational pursuit of the beneficiaries.

Comrade Mai Lafiya however urged political office holders and well to do individuals to emulate the laudable effort of the senator.

A beneficiary of the Grant Hauwa’u Suleman Goronyo a two hundred level students of Sokoto state University, expressed appreciation to the senator for coming to their aid especially at this period of skyrocketing cost of tertiary education in the country.

“The amount I received will definitely complement the efforts of my aged parents who were always struggling to feed and as well send us to school.”

“May Allah rewards him abundantly amin”. Says Hauwa’u