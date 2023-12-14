SnappCode inspires largest tech, art gathering in Nigeria, shares success triangle

SnappCode, one of Africa’s top lifestyle photographers, captivated audience at the Tekart event, the largest tech and art gathering in Nigeria.

It was hosted at Wave Beach, Elegushi, Lagos. He shared his remarkable journey from the bottom to the top of his craft.

During the talk, SnappCode emphasized the “success triangle”: “God at the center, then passion and resilience on both sides.”

He highlighted the importance of faith, dedication, and resilience in achieving success.

A notable part of SnappCode’s discussion was his openness about being partially color blind.

He explained how collaborating with friends became integral to his creative process, ensuring the vibrancy of colors in his photography.

SnappCode’s story not only inspired the audience but also underscored the significance of collaboration and determination.

The Tekart event at Wave Beach left attendees with valuable insights, making it a standout experience in the largest tech and art event in Nigeria.

Below are more images from the event: