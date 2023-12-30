Snake stops play at Australia tennis tournament

Dominic Thiem’s Brisbane International qualifying match against Australian James McCabe was suspended for 40 minutes on Saturday after a snake slithered courtside.
McCabe had just wrapped up the first set 6-2 against the 2020 US Open champion when the reptile was spotted among electrical wires on the side of the court in front of spectators.
Play was halted until a snake catcher arrived and managed to tease it into a bag.
It was not clear what type of snake it was, but Australia is home 20 of the world’s 25 most venomous.
However, deaths from bites are rare.
