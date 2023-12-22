Smile Doctor offers free dental services to Lagos students

By Chioma Obinna

In a bid to promote oral healthcare among Nigerians, Smile Doctor Foundation, has taken free oral health services to students in Lagos state.

The Foundation which is the corporate social responsibility, CSR, arm of Luxe Dental, also visited the Modupe Cole Memorial, Yaba where it provided comprehensive oral care services for 60 students and caregivers.

Modupe Cole Memorial Treatment Child Care Home School is a centre for children with special needs. Thus, the beneficiaries of the outreach were various forms of disabilities.

The beneficiaries received free scaling and polishing, dental consultations, and oral health sensitisation services. They also received oral essentials like toothbrushes, stationery, toiletries, and food items.The Foundation has continued to amplify its deep commitment to improving the oral hygiene of the underserved population, starting from Lagos state.

The Founder and Team Lead, Dr. Funmi Adeniyi said: “We are not only concerned about oral care but also fostering community engagement, spreading awareness about the importance of a healthy smile.”

Adeniyi explained that the foundation is offering free services and programmes that provide access to dental care services.

She said: “This programme and others demonstrate our concerted effort to address the oral health needs of underserved communities. This is the first time we visited Modupe Memorial. It’s an auspice for people with special needs like cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism, physical challenges, and more. We wanted to reach out to this population for the first time.”

Adeniyi is confident that such an outreach programme is crucial in raising awareness and providing dental services to those with special needs, especially those who lack access to care.