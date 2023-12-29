Six dead, 16 injured in Gombe lone accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State Sector Command, has confirmed the deaths of six people in a road accident that occurred on Friday morning at Jekadefari in Gombe metropolis.

The state sector commander of FRSC, Mr Felix Theman, confirmed the accident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday.

Theman said that the lone accident, which involved a trailer conveying 27 cows, also caused injuries to 16 other persons.

He said that the trailer driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a ditch.

“The crash that happened this morning was a lone crash involving a trailer carrying 27 cows; the crash occurred on Abacha Road, Jekadefari,” he said.

The sector commander said that the dead bodies had been taken to a mortuary in Gombe, while the injured were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Theman said that the trailer driver used a road not meant for trailers, as the state government had banned heavy-duty vehicles from plying the road.

He urged drivers of articulated vehicles to always be careful.

He also advised the state residents to prevent their children from playing on tarred roads to reduce accidents.

Theman said that an investigation was ongoing to find out if the person driving the trailer was the actual driver of the vehicle. (NAN)