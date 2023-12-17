Singer, Swaskid to release first EP, headline show in 2024

It is usually viewed as an unforgettable fulfillment when younger artists near elusive landmarks they have always nursed about. It is a point many of them own the view that their career has taken off. It is the same feeling with one of the thriving music talents in the country, Inegbenojie Onosetale, who is fondly referred to as Swaskid.

Swaskid hit the limelight a couple of years ago after his talent became public knowledge. The artist who comes from Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, Edo State, graduated from Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma. He is the latest music exponent to come out of Edo state.

As a budding musician, Swaskid has reached some milestones in his young career, one memorable of which is when he preluded a Basketmouth show at Eko Hotel in Lagos. He is so ideal for a rising artiste that he has also opened shows for an impressive number of senior colleagues in the Nigerian music industry.

Swaskid, who describes his kind of music as “meaningful healing music”, is unique for his innovation and imaginative prowess as an artistic personality. The young singer would credit his odyssey so far in the industry to hard work, much of which he has been investing, preparatory to his first Extensive Play in 2024, as well as his first headline show.

“I have opened for a lot of artists for their shows/concerts ranging from them all love! But I would say my Fav would be at the show and my least Fav would be when I performed at BasketMouth show in Eko Hotel. I do have a show next year which will be my first headline show. I am releasing my first Extended Play gossypol song named Jehovah”, Inegbenojie Onosetale told reporters in a recent interview.

Swaskid’s father had plans for him, but not to turn out as a musician. However, he was ready to pay the price to keep his dream alive, which included sneaking out to studio sessions and damning the consequences. According to him, it was tough growing up under a disciplinarian dad, though he argued that he was never a rebellious child.

“Growing up was a bit tough as my dad was a disciplinarian and wasn’t in full support of my musical aspirations, but I somehow navigated and snuck out a couple of times to go to the studio. I was a very good boy except you wanna count when I was a teenager, then that would be maybe coming home late from a soccer match and missing my curfew from home”, Swaskid said.

One impressive item about Swaskid is the kind of music he creates; a class that separates him from the droves who do the common genres of music. The list of celebrities he wants to collaborate with are also not the regulars on the bucket list of many other young Nigerian entertainers.

“There are a lot of them! David,Sam Smith, Giveon, The Weeknd, Jhene Aiko, Bruno Mars, Future, Beyonce, Giveon, Chris Brown, Guetta, Rema, Wizkid, Johnny Drille just to mention a few,” he said when asked about artists he would like to work with.