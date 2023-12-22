Shun mediocrity, build culture of excellence Udom urge MTU graduands

By Esther Onyegbula

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom has called on newly graduating students of the Mountain Top University, MTU, to shun mediocrity and build a culture of excellence.

Udom said this while delivering a lecture titled: “Optimising Your Potential In A Challenging Future” at the 5th convocation ceremony of the institution on Thursday.

According to Udom, “To build a personal culture of excellence, you need to avoid procrastination and over-analysis. Learn to hold yourself personally responsible for your decisions, actions, failures and success. It doesn’t matter how you were born, it matters how you live the rest of your life. Do not let your background put your back on the ground.

Explaining further, he said: “Your mind is your greatest capital and your greatest battleground, say no to mental laziness. Put your mind to work. Challenge your mind, that Is the seat of your creativity.

“Challenge stereotypes and the status quo to improve on it Innovation starts from asking questions like “Why are we doing this and how can this be done better?”

Udom encouraged the students to be a creative and solution-oriented person. Continuously feed your mind with the night information. Refuse to be ignorant about any area of your field. Go for knowledge and embrace understanding. Develop competence in whatever field you are into. Competence is a combination of knowledge, skills and experience”, he added.

The highlight of the 5th convocation ceremony was the recognition of the overall best graduating student Miss Iganya, Ele-Ojo Judith of the Department of Economics with a cumulative Grade point Average of 4.94.

Among the graduands: Thirty-six, 36 graduated with First Class Honours: 17 from the College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, CHMS produced seventeen, while College of Basic and Applied Sciences, CBAS had nineteen 19. A total of one hundred and fifty five 155, graduated with Second Class Honours Upper Division, while hundred and nineteen graduated with Second Class Honours Lower Division. Eighteen 18, graduates fall under the Third Class Honours category.

Meanwhile, Engr. Michael Bayo Akinola (Marvelous Mike) was conferred honorary degrees for his support to the University. Also, two pioneer students: Ogunbiyi Tosin Segun, and Orisanwo, Israel Oludotun were awarded Doctor of Philosophy Ph.D. in Microbiology and Finance respectively.

The Chancellor, MTU Dr. Daniel Olukoya said: “First, you are expected to be good ambassadors of the University and role models in your respective states, place of work or anywhere across the globe where you may likely find yourselves, and more importantly, live and uphold a sense of high integrity and moral values. In addition, one of the most important things you learned at the University is promoting change while aiming for excellence. I would implore you to apply this principle throughout your lives. As you go out there, continue to pursue the truth and to test ideas – go and make realism out of the unthinkable as it does not end here. The mission of higher education must be to create and advance knowledge and in consonance with our motto at Mountain Top University —Empowered to Excel, we must always draw from our roots and our experiences.”

According to Vice Chancellor MTU, Professor Elijah Adebowale Ayolabi, “Based on the release from the NUC via its National University System Rankings of 11th December 2021, MTU ranking among other Nigerian Universities are as follows: Ist position in Full Accreditation of all programmes, Ist position in Google Scholar presence, 11th position in overall ranking, 6th position in Private Universities, 5th position in Private University in S/W Geopolitical Zone and 1st position in Private Universities less than 10 years old.”