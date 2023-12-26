Shun ethnic, religious bigotry, Oyo Speaker urges Nigerians

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and the Speaker, of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has decried the level at which animosity and hatred have eaten deep into the fabric of the nation, urging Nigerians to avoid ethnic and religious bigotry but promote love and togetherness at all times.

Ogundoyin stated this in his message to Nigerians on the occasion of the 2023 Christmas celebration.

He noted that as one nation, love should be made the foundation of the country’s co-existence, adding that citizens who spread love tend to be happier and have a more optimistic view of life.

“When we spread love, it comes to us in manifolds. Love they say makes the world go round,” he said.

Ogundoyin noted that it was time for Nigerians irrespective of tribes, religious diversity, and political leanings to create an environment in which love abounds and life thrives.

He said, “It is a time of overflowing love. God’s desire is for us to show love to ourselves. Let us develop a spirit of love and try to see what other people lack with a desire to helping them. Let’s make the love of Christ known to people.”

“The love that Jesus Christ brought to us should not be limited to this season. We need to make our love flow abundantly throughout the year.”

While felicitating Nigerians on the Christmas celebration, which signifies the birth of Jesus Christ, Ogundoyin said: “Christmas is a time to give, love and promote goodwill and understanding amongst ourselves. Let’s observe Christmas with piety and extension of love to one another.”

”It is not just a day but a season. It is a season of joy, happiness. It is a period when abundant love should flow freely in everyone’s heart.” I urge you to spread love amongst yourselves in line with the central message of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“So rather than spreading hatred, let’s plant the seeds of love, peace, and happiness amongst ourselves. Nigeria would be a better place for everyone if we show love to ourselves.”

“Let’s remember that Jesus Christ came to the world as a demonstration of God’s love. I therefore wish all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, 2024,” the Conference of Speakers Chairman said.