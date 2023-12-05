Showtime Bowl 2023: Spartans FC, Lagos Rebels battle for N2.5m

By Jacob Ajom

After 11 weeks of action, Spartans FC and Lagos Rebels have emerged as contenders for the championship game in the maiden Season X of the Showtime Flag Football League.

The much anticipated final comes up this Sunday at the Meadow Hall School, Lekki, Lagos.

At stake is a giant trophy, the championship ring to the players and a whooping N2.5 million prize money.

“It’s a winner takes all, final,” said the League Commissioner, Adebare Adejumo.

Spartans FC and Lagos Rebels overcame the top two seeds – Titan Athletics and Lagos Athletics Flag Football, respectively – to make it to the final.

Spartans delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance to pick a championship final spot in the SFFL by decimating Titans 38-0, handing a high-flying Titans the mercy rule, to end the game in the first half (2nd quarter).

In a game where defense was on top, Titans could only cross the halfway line once in the dying moments of the 2nd quarter but that resulted in the final nail in their coffin as the Spartans broke the line to set up the final play for the Spartans.

For the second consecutive game, Lagos Rebels left it late before booking a spot in the championship game with a 42-41 victory over top-seed, Lagos Athletics Flag Football.

With less than two minutes to the end of the game, Lagos Rebels made a touchdown before shutting out the form team, Lagos Athletics Flag Football, with one minute left on the game clock.

“It has been an exceptionally tough season with teams playing out their hearts.

“One interesting fact about the season was that every team recorded a victory,” said Adejumo, who added, “I can’t wait to see the final on Sunday.”

Launched in July 2023, SFFL Showtime, a Coed Flag Football League, is open to professionals and passionate newcomers across all development levels.