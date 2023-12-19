Show empathy, support for families of war veterans — Oyebanji tells Nigerians

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

As Governor, exco members, service chiefs launch Armed Forces emblem fund

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday called on Nigerians to show empathy and support the families of those who died or suffered disabilities at the war fronts while defending the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation.

Oyebanji posited that the best honour Nigerians can accord them is supporting their distressed families to overcome those harrowing challenges and sufferings caused by the deaths of their loved ones.

Oyebanji spoke during an emblem launch and appeal fund in commemoration of the 2024 Armed Remembrance Day in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Oyebanji, represented by his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, described the launching as a veritable opportunity to acknowledge the roles, contributions, and selfless services of the country’s fallen heroes and the living veterans of the Armed Forces.

The governor expressed sympathies for those who died at the war fronts or suffered any form of disability while working assiduously to stabilise the nation, insisting that the country must exhibit huge appreciation to them.

“As people, we cannot overcelebrate our armed forces personnel, living or fallen, serving or retired, because of their contributions to national unity and security.

“Some of these Patriots returned from wars with injuries and medical challenges, thereby leaving their families to face hardship and depression and, sometimes, live in abject poverty.

“As I speak, I am sure of the fact that thousands of military personnel are stationed across the country and beyond, preserving and protecting peace in the name of Nigeria. The bravery and vigilance of these officers must never be forgotten.

“Therefore, our gathering here is not only to celebrate the fallen heroes but to also raise funds to assist the immediate families of the war veterans.

“As good citizens of this country, our concern and aspiration should be geared toward sustaining our peaceful coexistence. The adverse effects of war and unrest cannot be quantified, as some of the damages and wounds caused by civil war and other violent occurrences in the country are still fresh with us.

Harping on the need for sustainable peace in Nigeria and his unflagging commitment to the issue of security in Ekiti, Oyebanji stated that the focus and kernel of his administration and policy thrust place high priority on the security of lives and property.

Oyebanji added: “Since the inception of this administration, one of our major tasks has been the security of lives and property in the state. As much as you can witness, this administration has continued to improve security, and we will not be deterred from sustaining the existing peace.”

The governor appealed to Nigerians to place priority on peace and refrain from acts that could stoke the fire of acrimony or unrest to allow the peace-building mission of this current administration to be fully realized.

In his address, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Col. Atoki Abdurasaq (rtd), said Nigeria should continue to honour those gallant soldiers, who sacrificed their lives and comforts and dedicated their energies to keeping the sovereignty of the Nigerian nation.

“The emblem launch is aimed at raising funds to support the families of those who died at the war fronts while fighting for our nation. This is the best honour we can do for their families so that their efforts won’t be in vain.”

On the occasion, Governor Oyebanji, his deputy, members of the State Executive Council, local government chairmen, and the service chiefs donated to the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem/Appeal Fund.

Vanguard News