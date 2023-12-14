Show courage, stand against evil, condemn attacks on Gaza, FFK tells FG

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to condemn what he described as “Horrific Attacks” on civilians living in Gaza by the Israeli Defense Forces, IDF.

Chief Fani-Kayode stated this on his X handle, saying “If South Africa can do it, so can Nigeria speak against the attacks on the people of Gaza.

The former Aviation Minister chided “leaders of the Arab Gulf states, North Africa and indeed much of the Muslim world”, who he claimed “are not doing nearly enough to help the Palestinians out of fear of the Israelis and the Americans.”

He tweeted, “If Gaza had been a predominantly Christian community and not a predominantly Muslim one the response of the Western powers would have been very different.

“60% of homes have been destroyed in Gaza and 85% of the population have been displaced.

“All this and yet the US, the UK and most of the EU countries have turned a blind eye and just don’t care.

“That is bad enough but what is worse is the fact that the leaders of the Arab Gulf states, North Africa and indeed much of the Muslim world are not doing nearly enough to help the Palestinians out of fear of the Israelis and the Americans.

“The only Muslim countries that have shown any courage and virility during this horrendous tragedy are Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and a handful of others.

“Almost 20,000 innocent civilians killed and 70% of them are women and children have been bombed to pieces, buried in rubble and starved to death yet the world refuses to intervene and send in a multilateral force or coalition of the willing to enforce a ceasefire and protect Palestinian women and children from the war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, mass murder and genocide that they are being subjected to. This is a travesty of justice and is simply sickening.

“I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to show courage and stand up and be counted in this matter by not only condemning the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th but also condemning the barbaric and horrific attacks that the civilians of Gaza and increasingly the people of the West Bank have been subjected to to the

@IDF

.

“This is the time to show courage, to resist evil and to make our mark in the annals of history.

“If South Africa can do it, so can we!