Shiloh: I became minister after Bishop Oyedepo laid hands on me – Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has recounted how the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, prayed for her to become a minister in the country.

Edu said that Oyedepo prayed for her after she expressed ambition to become a minister at the church’s annual programme, Shiloh, in 2022.

“Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the next time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now’. And he said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’. He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up and I left.

“I came today to return all glory to God that inspite of all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

“People my age, are not at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in this Fourth Republic. But today, I can boldly stand here to say, ‘God did it’. I came to return all glory to God.”

The Senate screened and confirmed Edu as one of the ministers in early August. Prior to her nomination, she held the position of National Women Leader for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), making her one of the youngest ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet at 37 years old.

