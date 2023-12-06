Shi’ites to FG: Identify, investigate, prosecute those responsible for Kaduna village bombing

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, have demanded that the Federal Government identify, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for the violent attack on Muslim worshippers in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army, which has admitted to the massacre, has dubbed the incident as a ‘mistake’, a description that has been vehemently rejected by the members of the Islamic sect and various civil groups.

The tragedy, which took place in the Tudun Biri village, resulted in a significant loss of life, with huge casualty figures reported.

Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, in a statement on behalf of the IMN, condemned the attack, stating that the incident bears a grim resemblance to previous ones in the past decade, where the military has inadvertently caused civilian casualties.

He recalled that in 2014, a military aircraft dropped a bomb on Daglun village, Borno State, leading to the death of 20 civilians. A year later, the Nigerian Army was implicated in the massacre of over 1,000 disciples of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in Zaria. In 2017 and 2022 respectively, air strikes on a refugee camp in Rann, Borno State, and Mutumji Community, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, resulted in the deaths of 76 and 64 people respectively.

Consequently, the Islamic movement, led by Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, called for a public condemnation of these atrocities and an immediate demand for justice for the victims of Tudun Biri.

They are also demanding a thorough investigation to ascertain the number of people killed or injured, as well as the losses incurred by the people of Tudun Biri due to this massacre.

Furthermore, they are urging the Nigerian Army, Kaduna State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay compensation to the families of the victims.

The statement reads in part, “We condemn the Tudun Biri massacre and demand the following:

“All people of conscience should come out publicly to condemn these atrocities and demand justice for the people of Tudun Biri.

“The perpetrators of this massacre should be identified, investigated, and prosecuted.

“An investigation should be conducted to ascertain what happened, the number of people killed or injured, and the losses incurred by the people of Tudun Biri as a result of this massacre.

“The Nigerian Army, Kaduna State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria should pay compensation to the families of victims of the Tudun Biri massacre.”