Shettima inaugurates SMEDAN hqtrs, restates FG’s pledge to fight poverty

Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to poverty reduction and economic revitalisation.

Shettima stated this while inaugurating the corporate headquarters of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, in Abuja.

Shettima said the Federal Government under President Tinubu’s watch would never shift ground in its determination to protect businesses in the country.

The vice president noted that enterprises were not only the very bedrock of a society but reflect the direction the government is heading to and the speed with which it is doing so.

He said: “Allow me to emphasise the importance of this moment, there is no more fitting time than now to reinforce the protection of enterprises in Nigeria.

“These enterprises not only stand as the very bedrock of our society but also reflect the direction the government is headed and the velocity with which we do so.”