Shakar EL, ‘King Of Orishirishi,’ unveils with new album; ‘Sounds Of Shakar EL’

Brace yourselves for a sonic extravaganza as Shakar EL, the dynamic artist known as the ‘King Of Orishirishi,’ unveils his latest masterpiece – the album ‘Sounds Of Shakar EL’ featuring 16 tracks of pure vibes, Afrobeats excellence with Highlife Flavors and a blend of ‘orishirishi’ magic, this album marks a triumphant celebration of Shakar El’s musical prowess.

‘Sounds Of Shakar EL’ is not just an album; it’s a testament to the artist’s commitment to delivering an immersive and diverse musical experience. With each track, Shakar El invites listeners into a world where Afrobeats reigns supreme, offering a fusion of infectious rhythms, soulful melodies, and a generous dose of ‘orishirishi’ vibes.

Shakar EL, born Chukwudi Ezeagwa, formerly known as Shakar EL Swagga has earned his moniker as the ‘King Of Orishirishi’ through his ability to infuse his music with a delightful mix of cultural influences, diverse sounds, and an undeniable charisma. With a career spanning years, Shakar EL continues to be a trailblazer in the Afrobeats genre.

The synergy with Otyno, Shakar EL’s official producer, has yielded a seamless collection of tracks that showcase the artist’s growth and evolution. ‘Sounds Of Shakar EL’ is a testament to the chemistry between artist and producer, resulting in a body of work that is both cohesive and innovative. All songs were produced by his official producer, Otyno, except for track 14, ‘Olimango,’ which was produced by the renowned Fliptyce.

“I am thrilled to present ‘Sounds Of Shakar EL’ to the world. This album is a labour of love, and each track reflects the passion and dedication I have poured into my craft. It’s a celebration of Afrobeats, cultural diversity, and the ‘orishirishi’ essence that defines my music. I hope listeners enjoy the journey as much as I enjoyed creating it” Shakar EL says.

‘Sounds Of Shakar EL’ is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join the celebration, immerse yourself in the rich sounds of Afrobeats excellence, and experience the magic of the ‘King Of Orishirishi.’