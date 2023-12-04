SGF to Nigerians: Keep faith, there’s hope for Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, urging citizens not to give up on the government.

Akume expressed the optimism at the ‘National Solemn Assembly: A Day of Praise, Worship, and Thanksgiving to God for Nigeria,’ held at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja weekend.

He said Nigeria was undoubtedly a gifted country, but noted it had been in need of visionary leadership.

He, therefore, urged the nation to offer prayers for the country’s leadership and its success.

The SGF called for support and cooperation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, which is aimed at propelling the country forward in a win-win manner.

He said: “We need prayers not only for the leadership but also for our country. We have an extraordinary man, elected by Nigerians to lead the country for a period of four years. He needs our prayers to succeed.

“One of the former presidents, during the unveiling of President Tinubu’s manifesto, said that he (Tinubu) did it in Lagos and that he would do the same for the rest of the country.

“Now, when you look at the renewed hope agenda, you have hope for this country and hope for a better tomorrow.”

Akume, who reiterated a strong belief in Nigeria’s potential, citing its natural resources and wealth, said: “Nigeria is undoubtedly a gifted country; we are rich in natural resources, including minerals, both solid and fossil. However, we need a visionary leader to guide us, and that is what God has provided for us.”

He also urged the Nigerian media to continue reporting on what unites the country and brings its people together, rather than focusing on what tears them apart.

According to him, “There are things that unite us more than what leads to irritations. We tend to create the impression that we have irredentist movements in this country, but that is not true.

”Nigeria will continue to exist, and with your prayers, it will continue to be the envy of the world in all its glory.”

At the event, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Lagos and Methodist Bishop of Ikeja, delivered a sermon drawing inspiration from the Book of Joshua 1:8.

He emphasized the importance of spiritual guidance in governance.

“As leaders, we must heed the words of Joshua 1:8 and let the book of the law not depart from our mouths,” he counseled.

Adegbite also made a prophetic pronouncement for the recovery of the economy and the stabilization of the nation.

“I declare today that the Naira shall be restored and stand firm against other currencies. Our nation will experience stability, our economy will be rejuvenated, and peace and prosperity will reign throughout the land,” Bishop Adegbite declared.

Meanwhile, CAN’s National Director of Legal & Public Affairs, Dame Comfort Otera Chigbue, who was one of the conveners of the event, explained that as Nigeria navigates challenging times, the call for unity and support for the country’s leadership underscores the enduring spirit of hope and resilience in Nigeria.