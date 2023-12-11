SGBV in Benue IDPs camps conerning – CSOs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue NGOs Network, BENGONET and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, have raised concern over the reoccuring cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps across the state urging that concerted efforts be made to check the menace.

They noted that the issues of child and underage marriage as well as human trafficking affecting the vulnerable population have been prevalent in the camps.

Addressing the media in Makurdi on the humanitarian crisis in Benue state, the Chairman of BENGONET, Lazarus Mom on behalf of the groups pointed out that the call became necessary given the reports received from IDPs camps in the state.

He noted that “the state is neglected yet suffering severe humanitarian crisis in Nigeria with over 2.5 million IDPs across eight Local Government Areas, LGAs.”

Mom however express gratitude to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu for her recent call on donors and partners to focus on Benue’s humanitarian crisis describing it as ” timely and crucial.”

According to him, aside the SGBV, the IDPs in Benue were also faced with the challenge of food, education and health among others which require immediate attention.

He said “to effectively tackle these challenges, BENGONET and CSOs are calling for the conduct of a comprehensive Humanitarian Needs Assessment to serve as a foundational recommendation for informed and targeted interventions.”

They also recommended the Conduct of Organizational Capacity Assessment, OCA, of relevant, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to manage the humanitarian crisis as well as “regular consultations and updates between relevant government MDAs, international donors, partners, and local NGOs for a coordinated and coherent approach and establishment of a collaborative framework that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the utilization of resources allocated to this critical cause.

“We also propose the establishment of a counterpart funding scheme and the activation of anti-corruption legislations to showcase transparency, accountability, and financial prudence; and the revision of the Benue State Humanitarian Response Plan to accurately reflect the current humanitarian situation, providing a roadmap for all stakeholders.”

Also the Director General of Benue Statate Bureau for International Cooperation and Development, Aondoaseer Viashima assured that the government had already commenced the process of producing a Humaniterian Needs Assessment document for the state to properly coordinate humanitarian interventions in the state.