Sexting: Nigerian arrested a month after relocating to UK

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Just one month after he japa(ed) to UK, a 30-year-old Nigerian has begun cooling off in police custody after he was caught sexting with a minor.

In a viral video on social media, the man confessed to having found the 14-year-old girl on a dating site and while chatting with her, proposed sex to her.

From their chats, he had sent photographs of his private part to the minor and also asked her to send him photos of her breasts. Chai!

So, this guy japa not because of hardship in Nigeria but for ‘fun’?

He confessed to have left his three-month-old baby behind with who knows, a baby mama or wife. What was he thinking going ahead to request for sex even after the minor told him she was 14? Worst still, after scaling through the hurdles that go with japa? In fact, this is not ordinary; even Netizens think so.

John Awe wrote on his facebook page, “Na village people follow that man.”

Akinbobola Akinwemoye wrote, “He flopped! The fact that the girl told him her true age should make him back out. Since he doesn’t want to have sense, let him tell his people to prepare a room for him in his father’s house in Nigeria.”

Yemi Fadipe wrote, “I don’t know what his problem is. Their teenagers look like adults… Why not face your work over there and come back home for wife, if you want marriage? After serving his term in jail, he’s home-bound straight away.”