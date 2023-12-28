Seplat Energy is LaPRIGA’s Reputable Brand of the Year

Seplat

By Udeme Akpan

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has been named ‘Reputable Brand of the Year’ at the Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards (LaPRIGA) 2023 organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).



The Company emerged as winner at the award ceremony held in Lagos last week. The LaPRIGA recognises excellence and celebrates practitioners in public and corporate organisations as well as stakeholders to boost professionalism and more investment in the practice.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman Lagos NIPR, Comfort Obot Nwankwo, said: “The Lagos NIPR has a rich history of celebrating excellence and professionalism; of which this year’s award spotlight is on ‘Game Changers’ who have excelled in their fields of endeavour. For us, we will continue to celebrate ingenious contributions to the communications ecosystem propelled by innovation and creativity.”

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe, congratulated the NIPR for its consistency over the years in celebrating innovation, excellence and professionalism in the country’s public and private sectors.



Afe added: “At Seplat Energy, our reputation is our currency. We are leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity for all stakeholders; and our commitment to this is unwavering.”



Seplat Energy was represented at the 2023 LaPRIGA by the Base Manager, Western Assets, Emmanuel Otokhine; and Manager, Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara.

As a strong testament to its reputation,