Sensitising girls on menstrual hygiene creates healthier environment — Foundation

By Fortune Eromosele

The RippleAfrica Trust Foundation, has said we will have a more healthier environment if girls are sensitised properly on menstrual hygiene.

The Chairman/Founder of the Foundation, Barr. Felix Ibeto, stated this at the Foundation’s one-day summit on the state of the Nigerian girl-child with the theme: “Educating the Nigerian Girl on Menstrual Hygiene Practices” in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, “Menstrual hygiene is not merely a biological process but a fundamental aspect of a girl’s life, shaping her present and future. A few days ago, we launched the PAD-UP GIRLS AWARENESS Campaign, a realm where awareness meets action, education meets empowerment, and compassion meets commitment.

“This noble cause themed ‘Educating the Nigerian Girl on Menstrual Hygiene Practice’ was championed to sensitize young girls on menstrual hygiene as we strongly believe that by fostering an understanding of menstrual health, we are contributing to creating a healthier environment where every girl, irrespective of her educational background, can confidently pursue her dreams and engage in daily activities without inhibition.

“Because we believe menstruation is a gift to women and must be treated as such, we are inviting all well-meaning corporate organizations and individuals to join hands in supporting the cause of the girl child. Your collective efforts can bring about a transformative impact, shaping a better world for everyone”.

In her remarks, a representative of the United Nations Development Programme, noted that it is imperative for the society to take the issue of menstruation and the girl child more seriously as it will not only build their confidence, it will go a long way in positioning them to contribute positively to the society.

While urging the government to do all it can to make sanitary towels affordable to the girl child, she also urged the government to make secure toilets and sanitary towels available in schools with potable water where girls can wash and clean themselves up without being ashamed.

RippleAfrica Trust Foundation, a foremost Non-Governmental Organisation headquartered in Abuja, has embarked on a pivotal 7-day hygiene awareness campaign aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene among girls in schools.

The initiative, known as PAD-UP girls awareness, represents a comprehensive effort to raise awareness, provide menstrual healthcare and hygiene education, distribute sanitary pads, and facilitate interactive discussions on girls’ rights.