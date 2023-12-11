Senator Natasha named 2023 Politician of the Year

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has emerged the “Politician of the Year’ in the 2023 Leadership Excellence Awards.

This follows her resilience, acumen and tenacity, which eventually saw her taking a seat in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly as senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the face of stiff opposition in today’s intricate tapestry of Nigerian politics where only a few women are allowed to shine brightly.

The newspaper, in a published article titled: “LEADERSHIP Awards: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Is Politician Of The Year 2023”, described Natasha as a “proven amazon in political circles”, adding that 44-year-old personifies the adage that fortune favours the brave.

“She (Natasha) became the first female senator from Kogi State after an extraordinary display of political grit. Indeed, Natasha’s political journey encapsulates not just the generic challenge women in politics face but a unique ordeal that tested her political temperament and fortitude.

“Her triumph after a harrowing election and rigorous legal process also helped to increase the number of female senators in the National Assembly, in a widely ascribed tough political dispensation for women.

“She entered the political scene in 2019 when she contested to represent Kogi Central Senatorial District under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Although she lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sadiku Ohere, she later contested the governorship position against the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, that same year. Despite losing the governorship poll, she remained unshaken.

“By the 2023 electioneering season, Akpoti-Uduaghan joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A lawyer with a Master of Business Administration degree in Oil & Gas Management from the University of Dundee, she returned to the race for the office of senator representing Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate.

“Armed with a rare display of unwavering support from her constituents, she secured the PDP ticket at the primaries for the senatorial election, setting the stage for a remarkable political comeback. Her opponent, Abubakar Ohere of the APC, posed a formidable challenge, but Natasha’s vision and determination to serve the people propelled her forward.

“In the build-up to the senatorial elections in February 2023, Akpoti- Uduaghan faced unprecedented challenges. Allegations surfaced that the Kogi State government had taken drastic measures to impede the transportation of electoral materials to her senatorial district. It was claimed that portions of the road were excavated to prevent access, raising concerns about the fairness and integrity of the electoral process.

“Undeterred by these alleged obstacles, Akpoti-Uduaghan went on to contest the senatorial seat under the PDP, engaging in a fierce electoral battle against Sadiku-Ohere of the APC. The results were a testament to the tight race, with Akpoti-Uduaghan securing 52,132 votes against her opponent’s 51,763 votes. In spite of the slim margin of 369 votes, she faced defeat in the initial outcome.

“However, her tenacity and commitment to justice became the driving force behind her subsequent legal pursuits. On September 6, 2023, the election tribunal declared her winner of the senatorial poll, nullifying her opponent’s victory.

“The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on October 31, 2023, further affirmed her legitimacy as the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial election. Not only did Akpoti-Uduaghan emerge victorious, her opponent’s petition was dismissed by the court, highlighting the trivialities in the allegations against her.

“The second of four children and the only daughter of a Nigerian father, Dr Jimoh Abdul Akpoti, and a Ukrainian mother, Ludmila Kravchenk, Natasha was raised in Ihima, Okehi local government area of Kogi State. Her early years were shaped by the rich cultural diversity of her heritage.

“Although she lost her father in 1998, leading to the family’s relocation, the young amazon, after acquiring education both at home and abroad, has been on a political journey, and she is determined to make a lasting impact.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of Nigerian politics, Akpoti-Uduaghan stands out as a beacon of hope and a symbol of resilience. Her journey from being a determined political aspirant facing challenges in the bid to become the rightful winner of the Kogi Central senatorial election reflects not only her personal triumph but also the triumph of justice and the will of the people.

“Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legacy extends beyond the political realm. She has become an inspiration to aspiring leaders, especially women, showcasing the power of determination, courage and unwavering commitment to one’s convictions.

“In the annals of Nigerian political history, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s name will be etched as a trailblazer who changed the narrative and left an indelible mark in the hearts of those she served,” the Leadership wrote.