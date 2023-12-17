Senator Natasha bags People of the Year award

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has just added another feather to her cap after bagging THISDAY’s “People of the Year” award for 2023.

This is coming less than a week after she emerged Leadership Newspaper’s ‘Politician of the Year”.

THISDAY, in its publication titled “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Fulfils Her Political Dreams at 44”, described the Kogi lawmaker as “very strong pillar that is coloured with a tale of brilliance, persistence, and a passion to see justice enthroned”.

“Akpoti-Uduaghan’s age is one of her biggest pluses among the members of the 10th National Assembly. Although she is not the youngest, few among these distinguished individuals show as much promise to be defining figures of politics, fairness, and compassion.

“In Nigeria where political dreams lose their light after two or three failed attempts,



Akpoti-Uduaghan’s determination turns even her most unreasonable observers into sighing admirers. Indeed, to throw her on the shelf of the stubborn would be doing the shelf a great injustice. After all, this aspect of her is responsible for half of her charm.

“If motivational speakers were still successful in Nigeria, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s story would be worn out by them by now. Nevertheless, the coming years will see her doing great things and redeeming the time lost in arriving in the Senate,” the newspaper wrote.