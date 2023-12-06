Senate warns MDAs against sabotaging 2024 Budget cycle

•Threatens MDAs that fail to defend budgets zero allocation

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the passage of the N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill, the Senate has called on the revenue generating agencies of government to push themselves even more to rake in funds required to finance the 2024 budget.

Speaking, yesterday at a one day retreat for Ministries, Departments, Agencies, MDAs, stakeholders and others on the 2024 budget organised by the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), threatened that MDAs that fail to turn up to defend their budgets would be given Zero allocation for the year.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, yesterday at the retreat, Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the Economy, Wale Edun warned that because of the shock in global economy, the fiscal space in Nigeria has become exhausted, saying that the way out was for the country to look in the direction of the cheap and concessionary source of financing, especially in the area of climate financing, reduce burden on debt service and borrowings.

Edun said: “Nigeria’s fiscal space is exhausted, we have to focus on the concessional funding, the cheaper funding, even free funding and climate financing is the way.

“Solution is that we have to focus on concessional funding, the cheaper funding, even free funding, and climate financing is the way.

“Edun who highlighted the urgency of addressing the fiscal constraints and reducing dependence on borrowing particularly foreign borrowing, pointed out that with an estimated $1 trillion annually to be spent on climate change, emphasised the significance of climate financing in funding the N27.5 trillion budget.

He said: “Just yesterday, UAE announced a $30 billion for climate action. What that means is that as we look to fund the N27.5 trillion budget this year, our first port of call must be the cheapest and the most concessionary finacing including climate financing.

“We have to be brave, courageous, innovative to make sure that we use the financial market to take the stress down, to reduce our debt servicing, to reduce our emphasis on borrowing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the lawmakers woulld not tolerate lackadaisical attitudes from government functionaries in MDAs, in relation to their defence submissions.

Akpabio, represented by Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jibril, said the consequences of sabotaging the envisaged passage of the 2024 budget by any top official of any MDA would not be palatable for the official or agency in the eventual passage of the bill.