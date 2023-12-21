Senate to IGP: Produce CAC Registrar General in 24 hours

Inspector of Police, Egbetokun

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun to compel the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Ishaq Magaji, SAN, to appear before it within 24 hours.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja during an interactive session with agencies of government, Chairman, Senate Finance Committee, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), said that it had become imperative for IGP to intervene following the shunning of the committee’s invitation for the third time.

The CAC RG was expected to appear to defend the commission’s 2024 budget, but some financial discrepancies were spotted by the committee in the book of accounts submitted to it and needed further explanations, a development that seems to have scared the CAC boss from appearing before the committee.

The four senior officials of CAC, who confirmed several letter of invitation by the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Finance could not explain the absence of CAC boss before the committee.

The angry Musa said: “With all sense of humility, the CAC Registrar General has disregarded this committee.

“Colleagues, CAC was present when we treated MTEF/FSP and the Director of Finance was here. We saw discrepancies and we told you to go and come back.

“You have your book keepers, you have your records and we asked you to go and tidy up and report back, but you never did.

“I have cause to tell the Secretariat to send you a letter for you to appear here. When you came, you said the Registrar General just felt ill, I excused you expecting you were going to come back with documents expected.

“You know what the financial regulation of this country is. I had cause to tell the Committee Secretariat to write you again and you are here without the RG. You are the custodian of finances of the commission and there are discrepancies.

How many entities are registered in this country. How many? How much were you reporting there and you are taking us with levity.

“I am invoking Section 89(2) mandating the IGP to compel appearance of the Registrar General of the CAC before the Senate Committee on Finance within 24 hours.”