Seminarian who died one week to ordination buried in Enugu

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Onah, commiting the remains of Tobechukwu Eze, to the mother earth at Agbamere, Eha Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday.

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Most Rev Godfrey Onah, on Friday, buried Tobechukwu Eze, a 29-year-old seminarian who died in a fatal motor accident a week to his ordination.

The late Eze was to be ordained a deacon on December 23, 2023, but he died on Friday December 15, 2023, while he was returning to Nsukka with his classmates from the Blessed Iwene Tansi Seminary, Onitsha, Anambra State where he schooled.

However, while consoling the faithful during a burial mass in honour of the deceased seminarian at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish, Agbamere, Eha Alumona, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Bishop Onah, enjoined the congregation not to question God, adding that the world is too mysterious beyond human understanding.

He said that it was only in the gospel that the Nsukka Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community at large would find meaning and consolation on the untimely demise of their seminarian, Eze.

Earlier in his homily, Rev. Fr. Vitus Ugwu, of the Diocese, said that anyone who died in Jesus Christ did not die a hopeless death.

He equally said that Christians are on a pilgrimage on earth, adding that a day in the house of God is better than thousands of years spent elsewhere.

He enjoined the congregation not to mourn like unbelievers, assuring that the deceased has transited into everlasting joy because he died in Jesus Christ.

He said that everything happens according to the will of God on every soul.

He further said that though, our expectations were to see the deceased ordained a deacon and reverend father, he has completed his earthly mission according to the design of God.

He enjoined the congregation to resign their faith totally on God as a demonstration of absolute trust in Him.

Eze, was buried at the Sacristy of the St. Michael’s Catholic Parish in Agbamere Eha Alumona his country home.