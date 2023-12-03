Selfless service: Kalu, Sanwo-Olu, Otu, Makinde, Zulum, others honored by Council of Bishops

Banjamin Kalu

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has been honoured with an award of selfless service to humanity by the Council of Bishops in Nigeria.

He was honored alongside the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Cross River State, Borno State, Oyo and Ogun State counterparts, Bassy Otu, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun amongst others.

The award ceremony which held at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja on Friday during the “National Solemn Assembly: A Day of Praise, Worship and Thanksgiving to God for Nigeria” had the President, Charismatic Bishop Conference of Nigeria and Charman National Solemm Assembly, Archbishop (Professor) Bature Cawas; the Vice

charman, National Solemm Assembly/CAN Secretary Benue state, Bishop Dr. Chivir Chianson and the Secretary, National Solemm Assembly/ CAN Director, Legal & Public Affairs, Dame (Barr) Comfort Otera Chigbue as conveners.

Giving the award to Dr. Jerry Nwohu, a security expert and political strategist who represented Kalu at the event, the body of conveners said the award was for selfless service to humanity from the charismatic Bishops in Nigeria and coalition of Christian association of Nigeria.

They added that the recognition was a testament to Kalu’s dedication, commitment, and impactful contributions to better the lives of others, stressing that his remarkable efforts and service-oriented approach have undoubtedly made a significant difference.

In his reaction to the award, Nwohu said that Kalu, has since his emergence as public servant garnered widespread recognition for his steadfast dedication to upholding the principles of honour, integrity, and service.

“His unwavering commitment to the pursuit of public service has earned him yet another award, this instance originating from the revered Council of Bishops in Nigeria.

“The eminent persona of the Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, characterised by unwavering integrity and unwavering commitment, profoundly resonates with the principles cherished by the esteemed Council of Bishops. The recent acknowledgment of his societal contributions further contributes to the plethora of accolades that underscore his commendable stewardship and altruistic dedication to the well-being of fellow individuals.

“This esteemed recognition arrives at a momentous juncture as Deputy Speaker Kalu prepares for his highly anticipated homecoming on the 28th and 29th of December 2023. The forthcoming event is expected to witness the convergence of distinguished individuals in Nigeria, a gathering that is poised to commemorate and pay tribute to his remarkable contributions to the nation”, he said.

Also speaking, Rear Admiral Ilesanmi Alade (rtd) exolled Kalu’s leadership virtues, describing him as a detribalized Nigerian who has embraced the whole country as his political constituency.

He added that Kalu’s poise to serve Nigeria in his capacity as the deputy speaker of the House has been well noted.

“The award given to Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu by the National Solemn Assembly on Friday, 1st December 2023 is a testament of his enviable political character and rising profile in nation building. I was privileged to witness the encomium showered on the Number 6 citizen of Nigeria and my sincere feeling was that Rt. Hon Deputy Speaker is emerging as a figure for national unity. I am confident that this is the beginning of many more honours to come. Congratulations to him and I wish him well”, he said.