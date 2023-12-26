Security operatives arrest notorious cultists after attack on Amotekun in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some notorious cultists in Osun were arrested in Ilesa after allegedly attacking an Amotekun unit deployed for security duties at the Iwude Ijesa festival.

The suspected cultist dens were burst by a combined team of Amotekun and police after their illegal activities were reported by residents.

The arrested suspects, Kareem Ojo, 32, Adedamola Salamo, 26, Olatunji Ezekiel, 24, Adeyeye Adekunle, 33 and Tope Oguntade, 35 were also dealing in drug.

They were arrested at different locations in the town with possession of different dangerous weapons, such as cutlasses, axes and charms.

According to Osun State’s Amotekun Corp Commandants, Brugadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, the suspects were arrested from Thursday through Monday after some residents lodged complaints about their activities in the town.

He added that the suspects had been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit before their arrest.

“The suspects who had been terrorizing Ilesa town for a long time also attacked Amotekun unit during a legal operation in the town.

“Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad swung into action immediately. A complaint was lodged on the activities of the criminals, and they were burst at different spots where the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons.

“During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye Confraternity, and they have been members for a long time.

“They have been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran against them.” Adewinmbi said.

He added that the suspects have been handed over to the Police Anti-Cultism Unit for further interrogation and prosecution.