S’East ready to receive Nnamdi Kanu – COSEYL

Nnamdi Kanu

. ..Says freeing IPOB leader ‘ll make Tinubu hero

By Steve Oko

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “to be a Hero by releasing the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

This is as the apex socio-political youth organization in the South East, has said that the zone is ready to receive Kanu, expressing optimism that the Supreme Court would see cause to uphold the earlier decision of the Court of Appeal that order for his unconditional release.

The Supreme Court is to decide on Kanu’s fate December 15. COSEYL in a statement by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, urged Tinubu to justify his membership of ” NADECO” (a pro-democracy group) by obeying court orders concerning Kanu.

“President Tinubu has before now been an advocate of the rule law and respect for court orders which informed his decision to be part of NADECO and the fight against military junta and dictatorship.

“The unconditionally release of Nnamdi Kanu will prove that President Tinubu says and stand by what he professes and fought for in the past during the military era.

“The entire South East geopolitical zone is waiting earnestly to receive their son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the Supreme Court decides on his matter come 15 December, 2023.

“We will celebrate President Tinubu for upholding the rule of law and respecting the Court judgement releasing Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.

“The insecurity in South East will soon be a thing of the past as Nnamdi Kanu will be released”.

Kanu has remained in a solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS since June 2021 following his abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya.