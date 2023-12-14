Save our democracy, end crisis in Rivers, ASAF begs Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Assembly Forum (ASAF), has urged President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency, intervene and return peace among the warring factions of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

ASAF in the statement signed by its Director General, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo while expressing deep concerns over the development in the state, has called on president Tinubu to call the principal actors in the crisis to order and return peace in the state.

The forum issued the statement at the end of its end of year Consultative engagement meeting, just as it noted that President Tinubu needed an absolute peace in Rivers State to actualize his Renewed Hope agenda, adding that the president has in no small appreciated his acceptance by the people of Rivers State who voted for him during the last presidential election.

According to ASAF, the Rivers state assembly crisis must not be allowed to fester, just as it has warned that such ugly development may not be allowed to degenerate into a state of anarchy which could extend to other states of the federation as well, deal a heavy blow to the nation’s democracy, if not immediately checked.

ASAF is the forum of all the elected and serving members of the state Houses of Assembly, elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

Recall that about 27 members of the state assembly, who are said to be loyal to the former governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike had on Monday, defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also following a court order, which barred the defected members from assessing the assembly complex, the Rivers state government on Wednesday, embarked on the demolition of the complex, ahead of a planned rebuilding following an inferno that destroyed some part last month.

Dagogo noted further that Rivers state is very important in the calculations of the All Progressives Congress ahead of further electoral victories, even as he emphasized that a divided and crisis ridden Rivers would not be of any advantage to the fortunes of the APC.

ASAF’s statement read, “this is the time for the president to intervene and call all the actors in the crisis in Rivers state to order. The people of Rivers accepted president Tinubu and voted massively for him during the last election. I strongly believe that president Tinubu who has also appreciated the gesture should not allow Rivers to go in flames just because of selfish interest of the gladiators

“Please Mr president, the people of Rivers state need your fatherly intervention at this moment that people are gradually feeling the positive impact of your renewed hope message.

“Don’t allow Rivers to boil the way it’s going because it is a very important state in the actualization of the delivery of your campaign promise.”