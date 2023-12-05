Sanwo-Olu to NMA: Make Lagos model medical tourism destination

By Chioma Obinna

Worried about the circumstances of the healthcare sector and its ability to deliver universal healthcare coverage, UHC, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu weekend urged the Elders Forum of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, to assist the country in bringing back the lost glory of the sector while they were practising as well as make Lagos a model medical tourism in the sub-region.

The Governor who spoke at the 2023 Elders’ Forum organised by NMA Lagos Chapter with the theme: “Physicians Involvement in Politics: Navigating the Intersection of Medicine & Politics”, also disclosed that the state government was serious about the issue of japada to cushion the effect of japa syndrome.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, he said: “With the collective wisdom and brainpower among the retired physicians ideas that will help the sector regain its glory would be put together and help make Lagos and Nigeria an attractive place for all highly skilled medical professionals that are doing amazing things all over the world to come back.

“Can you imagine if even 20 per cent of our diasporan health professionals came back home? It would totally transform the landscape. So while we’re trying to produce more and more doctors, nurses and allied health professionals, some people say, well, we are exporting brainpower. Why not?

“If we can export brainpower, there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as we put a caveat to it. And the caveat is that go out there and develop yourselves to whatever subspecialty you want. You can become a paediatric neurosurgeon that only operates on the pituitary gland. It’s fine. Go and do it. But the caveat is we must create a pathway for you to come back, for you to bring that exceptional skill back to Lagos because there is no reason why we cannot attain that target.

“Noting that the economy is under strain with the naira depreciating and budgets not much on an upward trajectory, Sanyo-Olu said it has become an emergency to come up with out-of-the-box thinking.

“It is no longer business as usual for us to meet the target of universal health care coverage and to meet the ambitious key performance indicators that have been set for us in our 30-year development plan. It’s going to require almost some magical off-target revolutionary thinking. And I think that is why the NMA has brought you here this evening, to help us to try and understand from the wealth of wisdom that you all have, considering that times are changing, what is it that we must do to bring Nigeria back to where it was in the times when many of you were practising in our glorified medical schools that were respected all over the world. And now we are struggling because of collapsing financial power.

“We are under a lot of pressure. Lagos is expanding day by day in terms of demographic population. The same amount of money that we used to look after 5 million people, 10 million people, now we’re looking after 25 million people and expanding. It is a difficult narrative. He said as the custodians of universal health care coverage, they have been tasked with making Lagos State the model mega city of sub-Saharan Africa and making Lagos State the model of medical tourism for the sub-region. How are we going to do that under the prevailing circumstances?

”In his welcome address, the Lagos State NMA Chairman, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, who noted the many challenges facing the country said by actively engaging in the political discourse physicians canbecome architects of change shaping policies that power the health and well-being of the people in the spirit of progress. He called for a synergy between the healing hands of physicians, elders, teachers and the guardians of political leadership to build a healthier and more resilient Nigeria.

Giving insight into the advantages of doctors’ involvement in politics, Olowojebutu said when physicians step into the political arena they bringa wealth of expertise and knowledge of the challenges plaguing the healthcare system empowers them to champion policies that are not only rooted in evidence-based practice but also deeply connected to the needs of the communities.

“Advocacy in politics is a powerful force for health equity by lending their voices to the political discourse they become champions of vulnerable, ensuring that healthcare policies address the unique needs of diverse populations across our country.”

“The pitfall of physicians entering the political arena includes the risk of politicizing the sacred space of healthcare. When physicians step into the political arena there’s a potential for the perceptionof medical decisions becoming entangled with political motivation. This glory of life may erode communities’ trust in their healthcare provider additionally the demands of politics can be all-consuming physicians already burdened with the responsibility of safeguarding lives may find themselves stretched thin when navigating the complexities ofgovernance. He said political involvement might distract from their primary dutyof providing quality healthcare to those in need. He said the delicate balance necessitates a thoughtful approach to ensuring the healing mission remains uncompromised and another concern lies in the potential for conflict of interest.

He said physicians who advocate for policies may find themselves torn between the ethical obligations of their medical professions and the political dynamics.

They are immersed in striking a balance between greater good and personal or political interest becomes a tightrope walk that requires both discernment and principled decision making.

The high point of the event was the launch of the NMA Lagos Welfare Scheme. In his keynote address, forner Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Dr Leke Pitan said the ability of the medical practitioner and the politician to network with each other, share ideas and jointly work towards the provision of an effective , efficient, affordable ,accessible and qualitative health services for the people of Lagos State that wasof utmost importance.

Represented by former Permanenet Secretary, Health Service Commision, Dr Olufumilayo Olatunji, he said: “It is also expected that with the present structure , the referral system that has been difficult to implement due to lack of manpower at the PHC level can be easily addressed such that patients that should be seen at the PHC level are not queuing up for hours before accessing health service at the secondary or tertiary care levels.”

He stated that Services are expected to have improved in the Hospitals by virtue of the autonomy granted them such that the Medical Directors as CEO should have made effort at thinking and finding the best cost effective ways of providing services that Government cannot afford due to paucity of funds .

“Hospitals are encouraged to seek partners such that in a PPP Public-Private Partnership arrangement more can be achieved with better revenue generation and better management of the hospitals .it’s important to continue to implement these policies and suggested strategies of the reform initiated in order to achieve the highest benefits.

“Laws are not stagnant and it is important to understand that there is a need for reassessment and review from time to time as the demand arises.”

Pitan said though working as a politician medical practitioner may seem daunting but his experience has shown that both politician and practitioner can work together to achieve the greatest good for the greatest majority of the people.He said policies and programmes that have been tested and found acceptable to the people as well as beneficial to the people and useful to the system should be maintained and improved upon rather than discarded and replaced .

“Government work and policies should always be viewed from the angle of its acceptability and usefulness to the people . Our focus as medical practitioners and politicians should always be the people of the State,” Pitan added.