Sanwo-Olu seeks provision of smartphones for policemen

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the Ministry of Police Affairs to provide all policemen with smartphones, with a view to enhancing effectiveness in modern policing.

He gave the charge at a security town hall meeting organized by the Ministry of Police Affairs with the theme, “Community Policing: Building a Safer Nigeria Together”, held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Governor Sanwo-Olu opined “When they are equipped with smartphones, they can also be recording whenever people are recording them, so that it can be easy for them to show their own side of evidence to the people through their recording.

In her address, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman, emphasized the importance of recognizing local security dynamics and fostering community-specific solutions, thereby describing the town hall meeting as the first in an extensive series of Townhall engagements across the Country, to catalyst grassroots understanding of security dynamics and foster community-specific solutions.

Noting that security was inherently local, she said, “our approach must reflect an appreciation for the distinct characteristics, challenges, and strengths of each community.

“Local security interventions must therefore be designed based on local peculiarities and considerations, with the full participation of members of the various communities and blocks, to ensure inclusivity and full ownership. For instance, some communities are experiencing security challenges relating to a very high influx of other nationals; others are struggling with insecurity relating to rapid urbanization, while some are struggling with insecurity triggered by resource control and the agrarian nature of their environment, amongst other.

“In my role as the Minister of State Police Affairs, I have made a commitment to supporting efforts aimed at delivering viable solutions to tackle the complex issues that have limited the capability of the Nigeria Police Force, and I invite you all to join us with a renewed hope, as we rebuild trust, restore confidence and redefine policing in the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Inspector – General of Police, IGP Kayode Egnetokun , said the Town hall Security Meeting would would among other benefits, aid in leveraging Community Policing principles and practices to build partnerships, as well as strengthening policing strategies for a safer Nigeria, in line with the President Bola Tinubu’s Internal Security Agenda

He also announced the establishment of a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), which according to him. “will operate as a specially trained, well-equipped, well-resourced, elitist, and highly mobile standby Police Unit with the capacity to anticipate and rapidly intervene in any major security breach before it could snowball into a wider security threat that could shake the foundation of our national security and economic development.

“The Squad, projected to comprise not less than 40,000 personnel spread in the long term across all 36 States of the federation and the FCT, will be specially trained in crisis de-escalation and violent crimes containment strategies, tactics, and operations. When fully operational, it will restore the lost primacy of the Nigeria Police in internal order management.

“Concrete steps have been taken to facilitate the take-off of the project in 10 Pilot States, including Lagos State. It is gratifying to note that Mr. President has approved the training of the initial batch of instructors for the initiative, while logistics and operational requirements are currently being mobilized for a smooth takeoff.

” I am also elated to note that the United States is supporting the Police both in terms of training and funding, while further grounds are being explored with China in this regard”, he said.

Various security agencies among who were officials from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, LNSC, among others, were in attendance.