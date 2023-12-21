Sanwo-Olu scales up funding for artisans

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has restated the commitment of his administration to scale-up funding to build capacity of artisans/tradesmen in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this, yesterday, at the 14th Tradesmen and Artisans Day, with the theme: ‘Collaboration and Networking: the Path to Artisanal Growth and Development’.

The governor said that the event is designed to showcase the huge potential in the sector as he acknowledged artisans as key contributors to economic growth, employment generation and wealth creation.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, explained that his administration has activated series of empowerment programmes to adequately prepare Artisans in the state to think global and provide local solutions.

He said the state has been consistently developing innovative solutions that have addressed the challenges of the group.