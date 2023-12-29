Sanwo-Olu releases 246 inmates, commutes 39 death sentence to life imprisonment

Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the release of 246 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state.

A statement issued on Friday by the state Attorney-General for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, said the governor also commuted 39 inmates on death row to life imprisonment.

According to Pedro, Sanwo-Olu signed the release order on Dec. 20 on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy and in cognizance of the New Year celebration.

The approval for the release of the inmates was in line with the commitment of the governor to decongest correctional facilities in the state as part of the justice sector reforms.

The commissioner said that the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines.

“The Council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioural conduct of the inmates,” Pedro said.

The exercise was under the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended).