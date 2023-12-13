Sanwo-Olu presents N2.246trn 2024 budget of renewal to Lagos assembly

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill of over N2.246 trillion before members of the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Recall that the governor had last year presented the 2023 budget of over N1.692 trillion, tagged “Budget of Continuity, before the House.

The presentation of the 2024 appropriation bill for the fiscal year, themed “Budget of Renewal,” held at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by a large crowd, including dignitaries across the state.

Details later…

Vanguard News