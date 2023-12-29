Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Sanwo-Olu visited the residence of the late Ondo governor in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, shared a photo of the visit in a tweet via his X handle on Friday.

He stated, “Governor of Lagos State, Mr #jidesanwoolu today paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in Ibadan.”

Sanwo-Olu said, “I paid a visit to the family of late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in Ibadan today.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his widow, children, and all who knew and loved him.

“May his soul rest in peace.”