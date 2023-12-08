Sanwo-Olu, others project Nigeria, others as next FDIs frontier 

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and other experts have indicated that Nigeria and other African countries stand the chance of emerging the best destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) given the expansive resources in the continent.

They spoke at the Africa Investment Conference with the theme: “The Emergence of Africa: A Rethink or Strategizing”, organized by CFA Society Nigeria and its partners from Ghana, East Africa, Mauritius and South Africa, among other African countries in Lagos.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu said that Africa had been marginalized in the global scheme of things, but with the massive and expansive resources in Nigeria and other countries of Africa, the world has begun to pay attention to the continent.

He explained that with the state government’s THEMES agenda, Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of his team have embarked on expansion of the transportation network, conceived the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lekki Deep Seaport, which has started operations, among other economically viable projects.

President of CFA Society Nigeria, Ibukun Oyedeji, stated that the conference set out to advance investments and drive sustainable growth in Nigeria and Africa, adding that only such efforts would shape the future of Africa in the right trajectory.

“Our focus is to explore opportunities and network among individuals, investors, government representatives and other institutions to foster collaborations across Africa and by extension, the world,” she said.

President and Chief Executive Officer of CFA Institute, Marg Franklin, emphasised the need for the continent to leverage the opportunities and its young, intelligent, and vibrant population to rewrite its narrative of violence, poverty and marginalized continent in the nearest future.