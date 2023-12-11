Sanwo-Olu lauds Stanbic IBTC’s support for children with limb loss

By Chioma Obinna

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has said that Stanbic IBTC’s over its flagship Corporate Social Investment Initiative, saying that their support for children with limb loss and support through the Educational Trust Fund (ETF) for the past nine years will bring relief to the beneficiaries and families.

The 9th Together4ALimb event started with a work­out that included the top management officials of the bank, members of staff, the children with limb loss, and partner organisations.

Sanwo-Olu lauded Stanbic’s commitment towards helping children with limb loss through its Together4ALimb Walk, adding that physical disability has physical ability.

Speaking during the held recently in Lagos, she said: “The project will go a long way in bringing relief to the children that benefitted from the program and their families. The initiative is targeting one of the three pillars of the theme’s agenda in providing educational support for young ones and vulnerable children in the society.”

Represented by Mrs. Oyindamola Ogunsanwo, Sanwo-Olu said: “I am calling on other corporate organisations to support the lovable program from the initiative from Stanbic IBTC Holdings to support and create an impact on the lives of the sensitive people in the society.”

Speaking, the Executive Director, of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, noted that the programme had become a key aspect of the bank.

Sogunle explained that it constitutes a word for hope; a promising future, and the belief that the participants, especially the beneficiaries, have a fulfilling and happy life.

“We have continuously been supporting children without limb with limb replacement until the ben­eficiaries reach the age of 18. The initiative has transformed the lives of 100 chil­dren, and this year we intend to do 45 limb beneficiaries which form the largest in­take that we ever had in history. We have 50 beneficiaries across the country from the 36 states.”

Stanbic IBTC Education Trust Fund will be providing the sum of N1.5 million per child empowerment with access to quality education.

The Managing Director, Ifean Health, Mr. Ejike Anih said that Stanbic IBTC has achieved milestones through the Togeth­er4ALimb project.

Anih said that as a partner, they reached out to 100 children with prosthetic limbs across the 36 States while 45 new beneficiaries were select­ed for the ninth edition, aged 3 to 18 years; who have a trust fund to go back to school.

He lauded the Bank’s management and staff for the special Corporate Social Investment initiative that touches even the lives of the less-privileged children in the society.

The German Consul General, Nigeria, Weert Börner, LL.M, who Viola Van Look represented, applauded the ini­tiative which helps to develop the well-being of the children.

On her part, the Head of Marketing and Communications for Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Bridget Oyefeso Odusami said: “We walked on an emotional journey so that the children could fit in the society urging the parents, families, and the communities at large to inculcate positive impact to the lives of those children to be useful to the society.”