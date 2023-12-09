Sanwo-Olu felicitates Akpabio at 61

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has felicitated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on his 61st birthday anniversary.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on his official X handle on Saturday, stated that Akpabio has demonstrated commitment to the progress of the country.

The governor prayed that God grant Akpabio good health as he continues in his service towards nation-building.

Sanwo-Olu wrote, “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the President of the 10th Senate, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, on the occasion of his birthday.

“Senator Akpabio has committed himself to serving our beloved country and has shown remarkable dedication to the advancement of nation building.

“On this momentous day, I join his family, friends, associates in conveying best wishes for a joyous birthday celebration.

“May the Almighty God bless him with good health as he continues his dedicated service to our beloved nation.”