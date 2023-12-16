Sanwo-Olu approves payment of December wage award, others

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the payment of N35,000 wage award for the state public servants for December.

Sanwo-Olu, also approved 50 per cent payment of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, council staff, among others.

This came as workers in reaction, expressed gratitude over the gesture.

Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, had announced this in a circular, with reference number: CIR/HOS/’23/Vol. 1/ 109, titled ‘2023 End Of Year Bonus And Implementation Of Wage Awards.”

The statement read in part: “As part of the present administration’s continuous appreciation of the contributions of all public servants towards the advancement of the state and its unrelenting commitment to the welfare of its workforce, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

“In the same vein, Mr. Governor has further approved the implementation of the wage award (palliative) pending the review of the national minimum wage.

“Therefore, the 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year Bonus, as well as the wage award palliative), will be paid alongside the December 2023 salary as a “non-taxable element.

“Sequel to the foregoing, public servants are implored to continually strive for excellence in providing qualitative service delivery to the people of the State in line with Mr Governor’s THEMES+ Agenda.

“Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby enjoined to note the content of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

Meanwhile, some of the workers in reaction to the announcement, expressed joy, hailing the governor for the kind gesture.

A civil servant, who simply identified himself as Mr. Adeoti, said, “I’m really short of words to express my heartfelt joy over this news coming at this critical period. It is indeed a relief for many.

“We pray to God to continue to give our amiable governor the wisdom and ability to Pilot the state to Greater Lagos indeed. We really appreciate this.”

Also, Mrs. Akinola, expressed appreciation, describing Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of the year.

“All I can say now is that our Governor, Sanwo-Olu, is the Governor of the Year for this kind gesture. It will go a long way in having a wonderful Xmas and New Year celebration.”