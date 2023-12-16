Sanwo-Olu approves N35,000 December award, 50% bonus for workers

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved N35,000 wage award for the state public servants for December.

Also, Sanwo-Olu approved 50 per cent payment of basic salary as December bonus for all political appointees and public servants.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, announced these in a circular titled ‘2023 End of Year Bonus and Implementation of Wage Awards’.

The statement read in part: “As part of the present administration’s continuous appreciation of the contributions of all public servants towards the advancement of the state and its unrelenting commitment to the welfare of its workforce, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

“In the same vein, Mr. Governor has further approved the implementation of the wage award (palliative) pending the review of the national minimum wage.

“Therefore, the 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus, as well as the wage award (palliative), will be paid alongside the December 2023.

“Sequel to the foregoing, public servants are implored to continually strive for excellence in providing qualitative service delivery to the people of the State in line with Mr Governor’s THEMES+ Agenda.

“Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby enjoined to note the content of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

Workers jubilate

Meanwhile, some of the workers in reaction to the announcement, expressed joy, hailing the governor for the kind gesture.

Reacting, a civil servant, who simply identified himself as Mr. Adeoti, expressed her happiness.

She said, “I am really shot of words to express my heartfelt joy. It is coming at this critical period. It’s is indeed a relief for many.

“We pray to God to continue to give him the wisdom and ability to pilot the state. We really appreciate this.”

Also, Mrs. Akinola expressed appreciation for the December bonus, describing Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of the year.

She said: “All I can say now is that our Governor, Sanwo-Olu, is the Governor of the Year for this kind gesture. It will go a long way in having a wonderful Xmas and New Year celebration.”