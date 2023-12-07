Samsung invests on soft skills for young Nigerians, boosts digital education

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Nigeria may soon drastically reduce the labour market which is populated by young Nigerian school leavers and those who did not even make it to school, due to poverty.

This is as Samsung Nigeria has taken to providing soft skills to teeming Nigerian youths through a digital training programme tagged Samsung Innovation Campus.

The programme which is in collaboration with the Lagos state government, through the Lagos State Technical & Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), will offer students and unemployed youths experience in key technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, such as AI, IoT and Big Data, nurturing them to be the next generation workforce.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Charlie Lee, said the programme will help shape Nigerian youths towards the smart way of approaching the new normal.

This is also as Head of Service at Samsung, Ibukun Adewole, said that, “As a socially responsible company in Nigeria, we are trying, to repay the love of the Nigerian people by focusing our empowerment initiatives on education.

“Samsung operated the Samsung Engineering Academy in Lagos until 2018. The program provided skills training to students, and about 140 of the graduates went on to be hired at Samsung or other service centers.

“Along with such technological education, the Samsung Innovation Campus also offers soft skills training to enhance students’ employability and ability to bring their knowledge to life”, he added.

Relating Samsung’s long history and major presence in Nigeria, Charlie Lee added that Samsung established its Nigeria Office in 2005 and has operated the business for 18 years in Lagos. In 2011, Samsung Heavy Industries, an affiliated company, also entered the market.

“Nigeria is an important country. Samsung Nigeria Office supplies products that are closely related to the lives of Nigerian people such as TV’s, smartphones, AC’s, Washing Machines, refrigerators and microwaves. We have become Nigeria’s beloved global company”, he said.