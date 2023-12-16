Sad to watch Supreme Court deny Kanu justice –Ugochinyere

Nnamdi Kanu

…. Urges Tinubu To Intervene For Peace, Unity

The Spokesperson, Coalition of Opposition Lawmakers, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has described as sad, watching the Supreme Court denied Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) justice after declaring his Kenya Abduction and House Invasion illegal in the same judgement.

Ugochinyere who represents Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives stated this in the Supreme Court judgement of Friday concerning Kanu.

The Supreme Court set aside a judgment by the lower court that dismissed the terrorism charges against Kanu.

The apex court held that the court of appeal was wrong and that the trial court couldn’t try him because the prosecution violated his rights.

In the judgment prepared by Justice Garba Mohammed, the court condemned the invasion of Kanu’s residence, declaring it irresponsible.

The court held that there is no law in the country stopping a trial based on the violation of the rights of a suspect, adding that Kanu can file a civil matter against such act instead of removing the powers of courts to continue with his trial for alleged criminal charges.

Ugochinyere in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja lamented that Kanu will be filing fresh bail application at the Federal High Court Since the apex court has ordered for the matter to be sent back there.

“It was indeed sad and painful watching the Supreme Court on Friday denying Nnamdi Kanu freedom, even after it declared his Kenya Abduction and House Invasion illegal in the same judgement.

“Hence declaring such treatments against him illegal, one expects that the apex court could have served him justice by allowing the judgment of the Court of Appeal and upholding his discharge and acquittal.

“Again one was also expecting that

the accepts the prayers of his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) that the court dismiss the appeal filed by the federal government with punitive costs and uphold the cross-appeal in order to do substantial justice to this matter as his client (Kanu) has been in custody since June 29, 2021,” he said.

The lawyer cum lawmaker, also called on President Bola Tinubu to use his constitutional powers to intervene so as to discontinue the case in the interest of peace, reconciliation and unity, especially as it affects South-East zone, as doing so would equally help in the security architecture of the zone.

“Nigeria presently is contending with terrorism in the north-east; farmers-herders clashes and banditry in the north-central; abductions and armed attacks in the south-west; restiveness and attacks by unknown gunmen in the south-east, and abductions, cult wars, vandalisation of oil installations and oil theft in the south-south region.

“Kanu can help tackle insecurity in the South-East, that’s why those who want the confusion in the region and Imo state in particular to continue will always at nothing to make sure he doesn’t get justice and be freed.

“I, therefore appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to show fatherly introspection by intervening for discontinuation of the process using his constitutional powers in the interest of peace, reconciliation and unity especially in this season of Christmas and New Year where forgiveness is the in thing.”