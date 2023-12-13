Sacked LG: Benue PDP Youths back APC lawmaker’s stance

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, youths in Benue state have lauded the All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmaker representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Philip Agbese for kicking against the sacking of elected Local Government Councils in the state.

The youths noted that his position on the matter stood him out as a true democratic who upholds constitutional authority and respects the rule of law.

Recall that last June the Benue state government sacked the elected 23 Local Government Councils in the state and recently replaced them with Caretaker Committees.

The development sparked ourtage and controversy leading to a motion on the floor of the Senate by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro who with the support of other lawmakers called for a reversal of the action. The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to withhold funds meant for Councils where Caretaker Committees were in place in the country.

The PDP youths from the Enone axis of the state comprising Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Local Government Areas, LGAs, led by their Chairman, Dan Atayi at a press briefing in Makurdi declared total support for the lawmaker and commended him for his stance on the issue, despite being an APC lawmaker.

They noted that the Deputy Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Media and Publicity, “demonstrated his love for the rule of law and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by kicking against the illegal suspension of local government administration in Benue State.

“So we the youths of the PDP from his Federal Constituency in Benue State, commend Chief Agbese who is a member of the APC, for standing for the rule of law and speaking against the suspension of elected Local Government Councils in Benue State, who are members of the PDP.

“Agbese has demonstrated that the law must be upheld irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations. The uncommon courage exhibited by him has earned him the respect, applaud and commendation of all lovers of democracy and the rule of law.

“We advise those attacking Agbese to desist from such acts and seek forgiveness for fighting against a true representative of the people, a lover of democracy and rule of law.

“We also want to use this opportunity to assure representative Agbese of our unflinching support against the anti-democratic forces that have resorted to malicious and unwarranted attacks on his person.

“PDP Youths in Enone equally warn those threatening Agbese to desist from such threats as our prayers are with him and no evil plot against him will see the light of day.”