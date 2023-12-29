S/ Kaduna festival to showcase Kaduna’s endowment globally – Dep Gov

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State and guest of honour at the maiden Southern Kaduna Festival (SKFEST), Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has said that the tourism potential of Southern Kaduna is vast, and events like SKFEST would help to showcase the region’s endowments to the outside world.

While speaking in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State at the commencement of the festival, the Deputy Governor said she was confident that the Southern Kaduna Festival would not only provide three days of fun, excitement, and cultural displays but will also catalyze economic growth in the state.

She said “It is with great excitement that I stand before you today on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the first Southern Kaduna Festival (SKFEST). The festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Southern Kaduna and promote intercultural exchange among the people of Southern Kaduna and between Southern Kaduna and other cultural groups in Kaduna and Nigeria at large.”

“This position emphasizes the interconnected nature of every region, asserting that no area can exist in isolation. Presently, myriad factors bind people across the globe, with humanity serving as the ultimate common thread. It is in appreciation of these that the Senator Uba-led administration has woven its program of action. The SUSTAIN Agenda, consisting of seven key points, aims to uplift the residents of Kaduna State without regard to geographical location, religious beliefs, ethnicity, or cultural preferences.”

“Senator Uba Sani believes that all lives matter, and this should be our standpoint in Southern Kaduna. We must respect each other in the region and those outside of it, regardless of differences in backgrounds.

In a world that often emphasizes our differences, events such as this provide us with an invaluable opportunity to recognize and celebrate our shared humanity. I would like to take this moment to encourage all participants, spectators, and stakeholders present to embrace the spirit of unity and respect for one another. Let us recognize that diversity is not a challenge but a strength, a source of enrichment that has the power to propel us towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

“This is why I find the theme of this year’s celebration, “Experience Unity, Celebrate Cultures,” very appropriate. It would

serve as a testament to the rich diversity and the need for harmonious coexistence in Southern Kaduna.”

“The goals of this festival are not merely confined to the realms of entertainment and sports but extend far beyond, aiming to foster and promote inter-relations and exchanges between the people of Southern Kaduna and other cultural groups within the state and across Nigeria. This pursuit of inclusivity is paramount, given the large number of ethnic groups in this area.The festival will also provide us with the opportunity to tell our story, explaining where we come from and where we hope to go.”

“I understand that the Festival encompasses a myriad of creative events, such as marathons, football tournaments, beauty pageants, cultural parades, fashion shows, musical concerts, traditional wrestling, archery, a festival market, and roundtable discussions. This entrepreneurship

exemplifies the commitment to

showcasing the multifaceted talents and cultural heritage of this great region.”

“As we revel in the festivities and partake in the various activities, let us keep in mind the collective interests of Southern Kaduna. Our strength lies in our ability to come together, appreciate our differences, and work towards a shared vision of progress and prosperity. I commend the organizers for their tireless efforts in putting together this spectacular event, and I am confident that the Southern Kaduna Festival will not only provide three days of fun, excitement, and cultural displays but will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state. The tourism potential of southern Kaduna is vast, and events like these help to showcase our endowments to the outside world.”

“Let us make the most of this unique opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us, celebrate the richness of our cultures, and chart a course towards a future characterized by unity, understanding, and collective progress.

I urge all participants to enjoy the myriad of activities lined up for the festival. I wish you all a wonderful festival,” the Deputy Governor added.